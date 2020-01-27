Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 86,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.76 on Monday, hitting $284.05. 235,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

