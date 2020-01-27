Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.