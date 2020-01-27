Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.66 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 33.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of STT stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $76.34. 143,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.