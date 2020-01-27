Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.48. 139,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $164.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

