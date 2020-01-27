Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 95 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $10.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.63. The stock had a trading volume of 903,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.15 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $158.99 and a twelve month high of $316.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

