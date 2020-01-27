Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 125 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $98.51. 24,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,962. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

