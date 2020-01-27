Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

