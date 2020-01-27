Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.09

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 6400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meredith by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Meredith by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

