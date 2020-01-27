Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

