Mercadolibre’s (MELI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $720.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora cut Mercadolibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $670.05.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $16.01 on Friday, reaching $644.57. The company had a trading volume of 112,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,019. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $615.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.79. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $335.28 and a 1 year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.