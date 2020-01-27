Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $660.58. The stock had a trading volume of 272,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $335.28 and a 52-week high of $698.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $615.15 and a 200 day moving average of $587.79.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.