Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 261.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.54. 2,508,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

