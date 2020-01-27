MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MKC.V traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.50. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 12-month low of $119.50 and a 12-month high of $174.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

