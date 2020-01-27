Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mayville Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $202,400.00. Also, CFO Todd M. Butz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

