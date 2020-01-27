Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research note released on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTNB. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 1,121,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,739. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

