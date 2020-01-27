Matchpool (GUP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $39.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $120,502.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

