Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 355,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,428,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,211 shares of company stock valued at $64,530,786. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.85 on Monday, hitting $318.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.44. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

