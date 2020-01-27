Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 39,279 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,279 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 5.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded down $7.90 on Monday, reaching $315.77. 4,362,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.83 and a 200-day moving average of $283.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,211 shares of company stock worth $64,530,786 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.