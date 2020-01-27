Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $114,576,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $32.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,433.90. 1,706,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,386.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,264.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

