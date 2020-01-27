Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 106,244 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,244 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

