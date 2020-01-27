Martin Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,689 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $160.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

