Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,270 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 4.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.