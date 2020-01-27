MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, approximately 131,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 77,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Barclays raised MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

