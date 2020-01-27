Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

