Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.07

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

