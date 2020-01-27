Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 284,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 576,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,975. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

