Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

