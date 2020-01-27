MA Private Wealth Sells 321 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,378. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

