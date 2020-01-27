MA Private Wealth Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after buying an additional 1,889,001 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 513,529 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 236,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. 656,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,085. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

