MA Private Wealth Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,129. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.38 and a 12 month high of $203.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

