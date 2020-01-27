M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $563,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

