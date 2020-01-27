Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.55, 8,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

