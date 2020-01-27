Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,939 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Shares of LULU traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.