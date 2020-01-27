LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.08% of LSI Industries worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,017 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,794. LSI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

