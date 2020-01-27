Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,162,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $119.76. 3,497,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.