Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 2.9%

Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP) was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.90 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 74.60 ($0.98), approximately 18,123 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 37,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and a P/E ratio of 57.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.12.

About Loopup Group (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

