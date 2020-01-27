Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $221.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,865,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 108,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

