Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.63 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $56.84 or 0.00654795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Independent Reserve, Bitinka, Coinsquare and BigONE. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $3.33 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007535 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,944,874 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin International, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, C-Patex, ZB.COM, Independent Reserve, Gatecoin, CoinsBank, QuadrigaCX, Coinut, Mercatox, Zebpay, Kraken, TradeOgre, OTCBTC, B2BX, BiteBTC, BTC Trade UA, CoinExchange, COSS, Koinim, Trade Satoshi, IDCM, Bitinka, Buda, DragonEX, Bithesap, Exmo, MBAex, TDAX, Bittrex, Cryptomate, OKEx, BitFlip, WazirX, BigONE, Graviex, TOPBTC, Coinone, Coinroom, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, C-CEX, FCoin, DOBI trade, Coindeal, BitForex, Korbit, CoinTiger, LocalTrade, BitcoinTrade, BitBay, Bitstamp, Bitlish, Coinbe, Kucoin, HBUS, LakeBTC, Bitbank, Liquid, Bitso, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, Vebitcoin, OpenLedger DEX, OKCoin.cn, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, BL3P, Indodax, Livecoin, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, Bibox, QBTC, Coinbase Pro, Bittylicious, LBank, C2CX, Kuna, Fatbtc, Binance, Negocie Coins, BTC-Alpha, GOPAX, Nanex, Covesting, Crex24, BTCC, BCEX, xBTCe, Cryptohub, ChaoEX, Coinsquare, Stellarport, Huobi, Exrates, Koinex, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, ABCC, HitBTC, WEX, Koineks, EXX, Mercado Bitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Bitmaszyna, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, CoinEgg, DSX, BitMarket, Iquant, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bleutrade, CPDAX, Ovis, BtcTurk, Bitbns, Braziliex, BTC Markets, Bithumb, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bits Blockchain, DigiFinex, Liqui and Lykke Exchange. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

