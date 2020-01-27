Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of LGF.A traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

