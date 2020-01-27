Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.
Shares of LGF.A traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $18.58.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
