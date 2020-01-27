Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 81 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $278.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.