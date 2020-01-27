Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 393 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in UGI by 3,301.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,900 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 224,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

