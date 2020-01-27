Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 0.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

