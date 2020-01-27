Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 780,224 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

