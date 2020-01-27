Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 6,200 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $1,349,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 36.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

