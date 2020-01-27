LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $193.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

