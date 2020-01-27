LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $528,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $65.98. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.