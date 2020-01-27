LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

KBWD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.00. 81 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

