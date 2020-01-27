LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.55. 9,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,981. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

