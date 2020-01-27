LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 116.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $253,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 166,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,369. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

