LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,007,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,925 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.62. 57,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

